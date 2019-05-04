Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 29 points in Game 3 loss

Irving recorded 29 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

Irving salvaged his offensive efficiency by repeatedly drawing fouls and knocking down all but one of his free throws. However, he finished with nearly as many turnovers (four) as assists in the team's second straight loss. With the Celtics trailing 2-1, Irving will likely need to deliver a signature performance for the Bucks to even the series in Monday's Game 4.