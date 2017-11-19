Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 30 points in win over Atlanta
Irving led the Celtics with 30 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists in a 110-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Ironically, the 12 shots taken were his lowest total of the season, despite finishing with his second-highest scoring total of the year. The elite efficiency has to be encouraging too, as Irving was shooting under 40 percent from the field through the first few weeks of November prior to this blow-up. He's also hitting just 34 percent of his three's, as Irving is one of few elite players who could see his numbers rise once his jumper starts falling. The fact that he's leading this team with 18.4 shots and a usage rate of 29.1 furthers that point, as he'll continue to play a huge role in the absence of Gordon Hayward (ankle).
