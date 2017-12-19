Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 30 points Monday
Irving scored 30 points (12-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with one rebound and four assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 112-111 win against Indiana.
Irving continued to shoot at a career-high clip on Monday, sinking 12-of-23 from the floor. The Boston guard is shooting a career-best 48.5 percent for the season. As of late, he is averaging 26.8 points on 52.0 percent in nine games for the month. This latest scoring run reaffirms Irving's status as the captain of Boston's offense as he averages 25.3 points for the year.
