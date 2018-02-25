Irving scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished eight assists and snatched two steals 35 minutes Saturday in Boston's win over New York.

Irving was feeling it Saturday as the Celtics got their second straight win after the All-Star Break. There were a few moments in the game where he was in complete control, including one stretch that saw him score 11 straight Celtics points in a little more than a minute. The return of Marcus Smart helps the Celtics get back to what made them a team to be feared earlier in the season. Look for more performances like this out of Irving as they gear up for a playoff run.