Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 31 points in 35 minutes
Irving scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished eight assists and snatched two steals 35 minutes Saturday in Boston's win over New York.
Irving was feeling it Saturday as the Celtics got their second straight win after the All-Star Break. There were a few moments in the game where he was in complete control, including one stretch that saw him score 11 straight Celtics points in a little more than a minute. The return of Marcus Smart helps the Celtics get back to what made them a team to be feared earlier in the season. Look for more performances like this out of Irving as they gear up for a playoff run.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drains four triples in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Held in check versus Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Clutch in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Probable Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...