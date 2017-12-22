Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in 37 minutes

Irving accounted for 32 points (12-27 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes Thursday in Boston's loss to New York.

Irving was once again carrying a considerable amount of the offensive load for a Boston team that has found itself in a bit of an offensive slump. They are currently dealing with a slew of nagging injuries, and Irving will absorb some of the shots vacated by Jaylen Brown (Achilles). He attempted 27 shots from the field, his highest total on the season, including 15 three-point shots, also a season-high.