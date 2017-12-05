Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in Monday's win

Irving chipped in 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Irving was absolutely dominant, pouring in 30-plus points for the fifth time in the last nine games. His assist total was a season low if the two-minute outing (due to a facial fracture) against the Hornets back on Nov. 10 is thrown out, but fantasy owners can't really complain about Irving's performance in this one. He has clearly found his groove in green, as he has made 50 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in eight of the last nine contests.