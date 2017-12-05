Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in Monday's win
Irving chipped in 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.
Irving was absolutely dominant, pouring in 30-plus points for the fifth time in the last nine games. His assist total was a season low if the two-minute outing (due to a facial fracture) against the Hornets back on Nov. 10 is thrown out, but fantasy owners can't really complain about Irving's performance in this one. He has clearly found his groove in green, as he has made 50 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in eight of the last nine contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 36 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Held in check by Detroit•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to comfortable victory•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 points in 33 minutes•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...