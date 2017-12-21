Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 33, but misses possible game winner
Irving delivered 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.
Irving was the lone bright spot in an ugly loss. The star point guard had a chance to win the game for Boston, but missed a leaner from the elbow with two seconds remaining. Boston shot a terrible 37.5% from the field in the loss, as the Celtics were stymied by Miami's zone defense. Irving and the C's look to bounce back tonight at home versus the Knicks.
