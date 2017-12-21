Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 33, but misses possible game winner

Irving delivered 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.

Irving was the lone bright spot in an ugly loss. The star point guard had a chance to win the game for Boston, but missed a leaner from the elbow with two seconds remaining. Boston shot a terrible 37.5% from the field in the loss, as the Celtics were stymied by Miami's zone defense. Irving and the C's look to bounce back tonight at home versus the Knicks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories