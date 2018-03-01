Irving scored 34 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished five assists and collected a single steal in 25 minutes Wednesday as Boston topped Charlotte.

The Celtics posted one of their strongest offensive performances of the season Wednesday with Irving leading the charge. He managed to lead the game in scoring by an 11 point margin while logging only 25 minutes of playing time. Irving has now scored 30 or more points while playing 25 minutes or less twice in the 2017-18 season. The list of players who can claim that accomplishment includes only Michael Beasley and Kevin Love.