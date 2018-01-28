Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 37 in loss to Warriors
Irving led Boston with 37 points (13-18 FG, 5-6 3PT), two rebounds and four assists in a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Irving has been on fire over recent weeks, as he's scored at least 20 points in seven-straight games while averaging 32.5 points per game in that span. The only gripe fantasy owners can have is his lack of assists, as he's averaging just 4.4 assists across his last five games. With Marcus Smart now out for the next two weeks due to a hand issue, Irving's 33 minutes per game should only rise in that span, thus raising his already high ceiling.
