Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores game-high 25 points in blowout

Irving finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 victory over the Hornets.

Irving did as he pleased Sunday, scoring a game-high 25 points in 9-of-12 shooting. The Celtics grabbed hold of this game early and never let go, allowing a number of the starters to get some rest down the stretch. The Celtics will face the 76ers on Christmas day in what should be a much closer matchup.