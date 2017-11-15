Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores game-high 25 points in return
Irving recorded 25 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during a 109-102 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
Irving (face) returned from a one-game absence in effective fashion as he put up a game-high 25 points. He struggled a bit with his shot, however, as it marked the second consecutive full game in which he has played that he has shot 40 percent or below. Irving will get a tougher matchup with the Warriors on Thursday.
