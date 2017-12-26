Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores only 20 in Christmas loss

Irving delivered 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's 111-103 Christmas Day loss to the Wizards.

Despite all the holiday cheer, Irving and his mates put up another poor performance. The team is now 11-8 after starting the season 16-2. After averaging 29.4 points over his prior seven games, Monday's loss was a bit of a dud for Irving. This was the fifth time over his past 10 games with zero steals and zero blocks. Irving and his mates will look to turn things around Wednesday at Charlotte.