Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 19 points
Irving scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with five assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over Phoenix.
Irving led the way for the Boston offense with a team-high 19 points. Including Saturday's performance, the Boston guard is averaging a stellar 32.5 points over his last eight games. Averaging 23.1 points for the season, Irving is the undisputed leader of the Boston offense. While his 19 points against Phoenix may seem low by comparison, Irving is currently on one of those scoring runs that makes him one of the elite scorers in the league.
