Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's loss
Irving scored 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.
He's now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games despite missing four contests during that stretch due to shoulder and quad injuries. Despite his offseason change in address, Irving's numbers this year have been nearly identical to his final campaign with the Cavs, and that consistency has made him a cash game superstar in DFS.
