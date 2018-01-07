Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday
Irving collected 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 87-85 victory over the Nets.
This was far from Kyrie's best game, but he did enough on defense to limit the Nets to 85 points. His offense was no where near efficient, but look for Kyrie to continue to be the best scorer on the Celtics' offense for the foreseeable future.
