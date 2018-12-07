Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 22 points Thursday

Irving had 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 victory over New York.

Irving had his way with the young Knicks in Thursday's blowout victory, finishing with 22 points and eight assists. He appeared to be running at about 80 percent, getting to where he wanted on the floor with ease. Irving appeared to suffer a shoulder injury late in the game but seemed fine and did not go to the locker room. He should be fine for Saturday's game against the Bulls but owners should just keep an eye on the injury report leading into the game.