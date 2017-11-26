Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 25 points

Irving scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's 108-98 win over Indiana.

Irving's 25 points on Saturday added to an impressive scoring stretch for the guard. For the fifth straight game, Irving surpassed the 20 point mark, averaging 31.0 points over those five games. In the early going, the guard has asserted himself as the center of the offense in Boston. As a result, he is thriving to the tune of 23.0 points through his first 20 games as a Celtic.