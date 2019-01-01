Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scratches eye in San Antonio

Irving suffered a scratched eye during Monday's game against the Spurs, Tom Westerholm of MassLive reports.

Other than needing to take antibiotics for precautionary reasons, Irving is not expected to be adversely affected moving forward, meaning he won't miss Wednesday's game against Minnesota. In fact, he was able to return to Monday's game after suffering the injury.

