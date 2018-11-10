Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Set to return Sunday
Irving (personal) will rejoin the Celtics for Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports
Irving attended his grandfather's memorial Friday, and subsequently missed the Celtics' loss to the Jazz. Following the game coach Brad Stevens confirmed that he would be back Sunday. Terry Rozier filled in at point guard in his absence, but will presumably return to the bench in Irving's return.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Goes off for 39 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 31 in loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 18 in loss to Pacers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 31 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...