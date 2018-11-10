Irving (personal) will rejoin the Celtics for Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports

Irving attended his grandfather's memorial Friday, and subsequently missed the Celtics' loss to the Jazz. Following the game coach Brad Stevens confirmed that he would be back Sunday. Terry Rozier filled in at point guard in his absence, but will presumably return to the bench in Irving's return.

