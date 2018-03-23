Irving will undergo a procedure on his left knee over the weekend, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The procedure is said to be "minimally invasive," and the Celtics will release a timetable after the surgery is completed. Regardless, this isn't exactly an encouraging development for Irving, who's already missed a handful of games with soreness and swelling in the knee. At this point, it seems fair to rule Irving out for the remainder of the regular season, and it's unclear if the team would clear him to return at some point in the postseason. The Celtics currently sit in second place in the East and are likely to finish in that slot, holding a six-game lead over Cleveland entering Friday night.