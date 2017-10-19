Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Shaky in home opener
Irving supplied 17 points (7-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, four rebounds and three steals from 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Bucks.
Irving's poor shooting seemed the result of a stagnant offense. On many possessions, Irving reverted back to his old Cleveland iso plays. It's clear that this heavily altered Boston roster hasn't yet developed the kind of quick passing chemistry that coach Brad Stevens prefers. Also, the home opener was the second of back-to-back games after losing Tuesday in Cleveland. Irving and the C's will look to bounce back Friday at Philadelphia.
