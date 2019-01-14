Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Sitting out Monday

Irving (quadriceps) confirmed that he won't be available to play Monday against the Nets.

While Irving will be sidelined for the third time in eight games while he manages a right quadriceps contusion, the point guard is confident that his latest health setback isn't a long-term concern. In fact, Irving noted that he'll be back in action for the Celtics' subsequent contest Wednesday against Toronto, which would put him on track to play three games this week in the event he's also good to go for both ends of the team's back-to-back set over the weekend with the Grizzlies and Hawks. As for Monday's contest, Terry Rozier should be in store for extended run at point guard with both Irving and another key backcourt contributor in Marcus Smart (illness) both sidelined.