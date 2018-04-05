Irving will undergo a second surgical procedure on his left knee and is expected to be sidelined four-to-five months, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Irving's second surgery is to remove two screws that reportedly caused a bacterial infection in his left knee. As a result, Irving is looking at a timetable of 4-to-5 months for his recovery, which reiterates that he'll miss the Celtics' upcoming playoff run. Irving should be ready for training camp heading into the 2018-19 campaign if everything progresses as expected over the summer, but look for additional updates to be provided as he reaches milestones in his recovery. Terry Rozer will continue to work as Boston's starting point guard heading into the playoffs and he's been a nice surprise, averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 34.5 minutes in 13 previous starts this season.