Irving (personal) tallied 21 points (9-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and five steals across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Although his shot was less than efficient, Irving remained aggressive enough to generate the second-highest scoring total on the night for the Celtics. The multi-time All-Star had missed Friday's loss to the Jazz due to the death of his grandfather, but he was able to post his fourth game with at least 20 points in the last five in his return. Irving also continued shining on defense, with Sunday's multi-steal effort marking his third such tally in the last four contests.