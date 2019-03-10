Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Spearheads another road win
Irving (thigh) delivered 30 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Irving's point total comfortably paced the Celtics on the night and tied that of former teammate LeBron James' for tops among both squads. The perennial All-Star was returning from a one-game absence due to a thigh bruise, and his best shooting night since Feb. 3 led to his second 30-point effort over the last five games. Irving has been particularly locked in with his shot thus far in March, with Saturday's 66.7 percent effort bringing his success rate for the month to an impressive 54.2 percent, including 52.4 percent from three-point range.
