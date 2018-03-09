Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Starting Thursday
Irving (knee) will draw the start for Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves.
This news doesn't come as a surprise, as Irving confirmed that he would be available for Friday's game on Thursday. The move will send Shane Larkin back to the bench.
