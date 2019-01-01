Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Status uncertain for Wednesday

Coach Brad Stevens said after Monday's 120-111 loss to the Spurs that he wasn't certain whether the scratched cornea that Irving suffered in the contest would force the point guard to miss time, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports. "Kyrie has a scratched eye," Stevens said. "So he'll have antibiotics for that. I don't know what that means beyond [Monday]."

In his postgame comments to the media, Irving was wearing sunglasses to protect his left eye, which he injured when he and the Spurs' Marco Belinelli were battling for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Irving exited the contest with 7:22 remaining and re-entered with 4:37 left, adding two points to his total down the stretch to finish with 16 on the night. The Celtics will likely wait and see how Irving's eye responds to the antibiotics before having a better feel for his status for their next game Wednesday at home against the Timberwolves.