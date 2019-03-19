Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Stays hot in home loss

Irving scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old is on fire, dropping at least 30 points in four of the last five games. The Celtics have had an overall disappointing season so far and currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, but Irving seems intent on dragging the team up the standings and into home-court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs if he can.