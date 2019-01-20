Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Stays hot in win over Hawks

Irving scored a game-high 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 win over the Hawks.

The point guard has scored 30-plus in back-to-back games, 25-plus in his last four games and 20-plus in his last five, and Irving's been especially dangerous from beyond the arc over that stretch, shooting 42.4 percent (14-for-33) from three-point range. Boston's deep roster can sometimes put a damper on any one player's fantasy ceiling, but when he's locked in, Irving is unquestionably the team's biggest scoring threat.