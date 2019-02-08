Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles from field in return

Irving (hip) finished with 24 points (6-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers.

Irving's flawless showing from the line on high volume salvaged what was otherwise a rough outing for the point guard, who was returning from a one-game absence due to a strained left hip. Given that he's converting at a career-high 49.8 percent from the field and has consistently been one of the more efficient point guards since entering the NBA in 2011, Irving can probably be forgiven for his rare off night from the field.