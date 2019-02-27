Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles in blowout loss
Irving tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 118-95 loss to the Raptors.
The Celtics trailed by 27 entering the fourth quarter, resulting in coach Brad Stevens keeping the minutes low for all of the starters. As his stat line suggests, Irving's poor outing prevented the Celtics from keeping things competitive, but fantasy owners probably won't complain about the sub-standard performance from point guard coming off a 37-point, 10-assist outing in Chicago. He's not expected to face any restrictions during the second half of the Celtics' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers.
