Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles with shot Saturday
Irving compiled 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, two steals, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.
Irving could not get it going Saturday, hitting on just 5-of-16 field-goal attempts, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. He is now a combined 2-of-14 from the perimeter across his first three games. The depth of Boston means Irving does need to be the man on offense every night, perhaps putting somewhat of a cap on his fantasy value. He will likely be better than this on most occasions but owners should probably somewhat temper their expectations.
