Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Suffers minor shoulder injury

Irving will undergo further evaluation after picking up a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Knicks, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.

Both head coach Brad Stevens and Irving didn't appear too concerned about the severity of the injury after he was spotted icing his shoulder on the bench late in the contest. Irving will be looked at by Boston's team doctor Friday, although he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Chicago. He'll be listed as a game-time decision for the time being but that figures to change.