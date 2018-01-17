Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies 27 points Tuesday
Irving delivered 27 points (8-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and six turnovers across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 116-113 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Irving and the Celtics fell just short of another big comeback. The point guard's six turnovers and poor shooting certainly hurt a Boston squad that shot only 40 percent from the field. On the positive side, Irving is averaging a surprising 7.5 rebounds per game over his last six contests to complement his typically robust scoring totals.
