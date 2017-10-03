Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies nine points in team debut
Irving notched nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one turnover across 19 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
The newly-formed trio of Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford appeared to play well together in their first matchup against an opposing team. While he played in just the first half, Irving got off 11 field goal attempts, which further suggests that he'll be relied upon as the go-to scorer despite playing alongside two very good offensive players in Hayward and Horford. That being said, it seems safe to assume that Irving's fantasy numbers should rise now that he's out of LeBron James' shadow.
