Irving provided 28 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Irving's scoring total led the Celtics on the night, and he played an integral part in the team draining a franchise-record 24 three-pointers overall. The multi-time All-Star has picked up his game on the offensive end after a somewhat lackluster start to the season, as he's now averaging 29.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting over his last pair of contests. That tally includes an eye-popping 52.6 percent success rate from three-point range, taking Irving's already robust fantasy value to a different level for the moment.