Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To be held out Tuesday

Irving has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington due to a right knee contusion, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Irving's injury doesn't appear to be serious, as the Celtics are likely taking it easy with their star point guard with the playoffs on the horizon. He's expected to be ready to go for the first contest of the postseason this weekend.

