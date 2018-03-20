Irving, who is out for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, is expected to seek a second opinion on his knee soreness, possibly as soon as Wednesday, Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.

Irving is set to miss a fourth straight contest Tuesday as he continues to deal with knee soreness, seemingly stemming from surgery he had prior to the 2015-16 campaign to address a fractured kneecap. At this point, Irving's two options seem to be to play through the apparently significant pain or get surgery -- the latter ending his season. More information should arrive following his second opinion. While he remains out, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should continue seeing extended run at point guard.