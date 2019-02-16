Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To play in All-Star game

Irving (knee) said that he's healthy and will play during Sunday's All-Star game, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Irving has missed six of the past 11 games, but he's healthy enough to participate in Sunday's exhibition. During the 2018 All-Star game, he posted 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.

