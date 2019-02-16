Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To play in All-Star game
Irving (knee) said that he's healthy and will play during Sunday's All-Star game, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Irving has missed six of the past 11 games, but he's healthy enough to participate in Sunday's exhibition. During the 2018 All-Star game, he posted 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...