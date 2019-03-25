Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To sit in Cleveland

Irving will be rested for Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Irving has hinted that he'd like to rest periodically to prepare for the playoffs, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, it means Irving will not play in either of Boston's games in Cleveland this season. The ex-Cavalier hasn't played in his former town since opening night in October of 2018. In his absence Tuesday, expect Terry Rozier to enter the starting five.