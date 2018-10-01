Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Totals 20 points in preseason tilt
Irving totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.
Both Irving's minutes and point total led the Celtics, as he appeared to be in midseason form following a more modest nine-point preseason debut Friday. The 26-year-old has reportedly been free from the knee issues that plagued him last season for quite some time, and Sunday's performance seemed to bear that out. Irving is set to once again lead the point for a Boston team with championship aspirations after averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and a career-high 3.8 rebounds across 60 games last season.
