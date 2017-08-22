Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Traded to Boston
Irving was traded to the Celtics on Tuesday in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
After relationships soured between Irving and the Cleveland organization following the Cavaliers most recent attempt at a title defense, a deal sending Irving out of Cleveland was always expected prior to the upcoming campaign. However, sending him to an Eastern Conference rival in the Celtics was a bit of a surprise, though it was the best opportunity to get back enough value to make it a worthy trade. Irving will now team up with a newly configured big three of Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, which should provide Irving the opportunity to become even more of a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. Irving is coming off a career-year where he averaged 25.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers across 35.1 minutes and he should be able to approach or potentially surpass those numbers as a member of the Celtics where his usage will have a chance to increase.
