Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Traveling with trainer

Irving (knee) will travel to Charlotte for All-Star weekend with his personal trainer and the team's physical therapist to continue his rehab, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

A sprained right knee kept Irving on the sidelines for a pair of games heading into the All-Star break, but it sounds like the point guard could be cleared to return for Sunday's exhibition. Either way, Irving should be ready to go following the break, barring any setbacks.