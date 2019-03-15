Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Triple-doubles in win
Irving tallied 31 points (11-28 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over Sacramento.
Irving finished with his second-career triple-double, topping 30 points for the second time in three games. While Thursday's game wasn't Irving's most efficient, the veteran guard continues to lead the Celtics' offense. On the season, he's now averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.9 reboundsa nd 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes, making himself one of the top point-guard plays in fantasy.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.