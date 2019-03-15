Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Triple-doubles in win

Irving tallied 31 points (11-28 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over Sacramento.

Irving finished with his second-career triple-double, topping 30 points for the second time in three games. While Thursday's game wasn't Irving's most efficient, the veteran guard continues to lead the Celtics' offense. On the season, he's now averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.9 reboundsa nd 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes, making himself one of the top point-guard plays in fantasy.