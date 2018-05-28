Irving (knee) underwent a nasal septum deviation surgery Sunday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The nasal surgery isn't expected to hinder Irving's offseason -- unlike his ongoing left knee issues -- but it answers the question of why he wasn't in attendance for Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers. It's still unclear if the oft-injured All-Star's knee will be given the OK by doctors in time for training camp.