The Celtics are confident that Irving's knee soreness is merely tendinitis and that he likely won't miss significant time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He's currently considered day-to-day.

Irving, who left Sunday's game early with a sore left knee, indicated after the contest that he believed he would simply need to rest in order to have the knee discomfort subside. That appears to be confirmed by this latest update, as the Celtics organization doesn't believe Irving's injury is anything overly serious. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics remained extremely cautious with their superstar guard and there's a good chance he misses at least a handful of games for rest purposes. Additional updates should be provided as Wednesday's game against the Wizards approaches. With Marcus Smart (thumb) also uncertain for Wednesday's contest, Terry Rozier should be in line for big minutes in the backcourt.