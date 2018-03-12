Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Unlikely to miss extended time, considered day-to-day
The Celtics are confident that Irving's knee soreness is merely tendinitis and that he likely won't miss significant time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He's currently considered day-to-day.
Irving, who left Sunday's game early with a sore left knee, indicated after the contest that he believed he would simply need to rest in order to have the knee discomfort subside. That appears to be confirmed by this latest update, as the Celtics organization doesn't believe Irving's injury is anything overly serious. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics remained extremely cautious with their superstar guard and there's a good chance he misses at least a handful of games for rest purposes. Additional updates should be provided as Wednesday's game against the Wizards approaches. With Marcus Smart (thumb) also uncertain for Wednesday's contest, Terry Rozier should be in line for big minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: May miss time in order to rest knee•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out for remainder of game Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Starting Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Says he's playing Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Practices Wednesday, could play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could miss multiple games•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...