Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Upgraded to questionable vs. Nets
Irving (face) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
While he'll carry a questionable designation into the contest, the expectation is that Irving will return to action Tuesday after he was held out of Sunday's win over Toronto. Irving took an elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes early in Friday's matchup with Charlotte, which resulted in a minor facial fracture. As a result, Irving was fitted for a mask over the weekend, which he's expected to wear for roughly two weeks.
