Irving (knee) is already able to walk without crutches and his recovery is going well, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Irving underwent a second surgical procedure on his left knee at the start of April to remove a pair of screws that resulted in a bacterial infection. Roughly two weeks later, he's already on his feet and walking without crutches, which suggests his rehabilitation is off to strong start. According to coach Brad Stevens, the training staff is very encouraged regarding Irving's progress, though it's still too early to determine if the superstar guard will be back in time for training camp. He was originally given a 4-to-5 month timetable for a return, which would put a target date in August or September.