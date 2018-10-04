Irving (rest) will remain out for Saturday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Irving is reportedly dealing with some soreness in his ribs following the team's most recent practice, but this appears to be more about rest than anything. He'll now have just under two weeks to get fully healthy for the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the 76ers and at this point, there's no reason to believe he won't be 100 percent healthy for that contest. Those looking to draft Irving will likely have to select him in the top two or three rounds, though he'll always carry some injury risk considering he's missed at least 10 games the last three years and more than 20 games in two of the last three seasons. Look for Terry Rozier to pick up the start at point guard Saturday.