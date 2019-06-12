Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not opt into player option

Irving will not opt into his $21.3 million player option for next season, making him a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving becoming a free agent was essentially a foregone conclusion. Even if he wants to stay with Boston, opting out and negotiating a new deal is the most advantageous thing to do from a financial standpoint. Still, Irving opting out is the first necessary step to his highly-publicized free agency -- one that has many teams looking to add his talent.

