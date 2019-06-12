Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not opt into player option
Irving will not opt into his $21.3 million player option for next season, making him a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Irving becoming a free agent was essentially a foregone conclusion. Even if he wants to stay with Boston, opting out and negotiating a new deal is the most advantageous thing to do from a financial standpoint. Still, Irving opting out is the first necessary step to his highly-publicized free agency -- one that has many teams looking to add his talent.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ice cold shooting as C's head home•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Poor shooting continues•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 29 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Big double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in road victory•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ignites in Game 2•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...